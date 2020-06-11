The Madison County Republican Party will meet Thursday, June 18 at the Madison County Senior Center.
“We are happy to be able to meet in person again,” organizers said.
The senior center is located at 1265 Hwy. 98 West in Danielsville, Georgia. The doors will open at 6:30 p.m. for a meet and greet, and the meeting will begin at 7 p.m.
The focus of this meeting will be to evaluate the results of the June 9 election.
“We will also look ahead to the August run-off election and the November election,” said organizers. “Come enjoy meeting with other Republicans, and learn how you can help keep Madison County red!”
