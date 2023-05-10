The Madison County Republican Party will meet Thursday, May 18 at the Madison County Senior Center located at 1265 Hwy 98 West, in Danielsville. The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. Doors will open at 6:15 p.m.
The guest speaker will be Scott Howard, who will speak on “Understanding the Georgia elections laws and voting process.”
