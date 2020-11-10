The Madison County Republican Party will meet at 7 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 19 at the Madison County Senior Center on Hwy. 98 West in Danielsville.
“We will discuss the Nov. 3 election and President Trump’s fight to count every legal vote,” said organizers. “Bruce Azevedo will speak about the election process, the Electoral College, and how that will factor in this election. We will also discuss the upcoming run-off elections to be held on Dec. 1 and Jan. 5th. Come to our meeting, get the latest information, and find out how you can help get our Public Service Commissioner and our two Republican senators re-elected in the runoffs.”
