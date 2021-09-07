The Madison County Republican Party will meet Thursday, Sept. 16 at the Madison County Senior Center 1265 Hwy. 98 West in Danielsville.
The social gathering will be from 6:30 to 7 p.m. and the meeting will begin at 7 p.m.
“Pat Daugherty, Ed.D. will be our speaker this month,” organizers said. “She will be covering Critical Race Theory, Abolitionist Teaching & Action Civics: What It All Means, And What You Can Do About It.”
Dr. Daugherty is program chairman and past president of Conservative Republican Women of Northeast Georgia. She was the Georgia liaison for FreedomWorks in Washington, DC for 11 years, ran for State Senate in 2016, and is past president of Eagle Forum of Georgia. She now is the editor of two national Eagle Forum online newsletters: the weekly "Eagle Forum Insights" and "Focus on Education.”
Organizers said all Republicans are encouraged to attend and participate.
