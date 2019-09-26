Madison County’s Micah Witcher and Deanna Beggs will perform in the Franklin Community Players “It’s a Wonderful Life” Nov. 15-17 at the Lavonia Cultural Center.
Showtimes for “It’s a Wonderful Life” are Friday at 7 p.m., Saturday at 2:30 and 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2:30 p.m. Ticket prices are $12.50, and seats are reserved. Tickets go on sale on Oct. 14 by calling 706-491-9374 or visiting franklincommunityplayers.com. There is a $1 service charge per ticket for credit card purchases. The Lavonia Cultural Center is located at 12005 Augusta Road.
The cast includes: Noah Umbehant in the role of George Bailey, Micah Witcher as Clarence Odbody, Rick Duerr as Mr. Gower, Hunter Collins as Young George/Pete Bailey, Cohen Nickerson as Harry Bailey, Nicki Collier as Mother Bailey, Alisha Bailey as Aunt Tilley, Callie Hanley as Violet Peterson, Eli Hanley as Bert, David Barry as Ernie, Tim Hanley as Uncle Billy, Victoria Burns as Mary Hatch, Joshua Sanders as Henry F. Potter, Sheilah Williams as Mr. Potter’s Goon/ Mrs. Hatch, Deanna Beggs as Mr. Potter’s Secretary, Jeremy Tabor as Sam Wainwright/ Mr. Welch, Riley Roberts as Miss Andrews, Zoie Atkinson as Mrs. Thompson, Kason Seigler as Mr. Martini, Emma Nickerson as Mrs. Martini, Mary Ann Treace as Miss Carter, Brock Fowler as Newspaper Boy/Tommy Bailey, Colbie Patterson as Zuzu Bailey and Mia Patterson as Janie Bailey.
In American culture “It’s a Wonderful Life” has become almost as familiar as Dickens' A Christmas Carol. The story, based on Frank Capra’s unforgettable film, tells the saga of George Bailey, the Everyman from the small town of Bedford Falls, whose dreams of escape and adventure have been quashed by family obligations and civic duty. His guardian angel, Clarence, has to descend on Christmas Eve to save George from despair and to remind him—by showing him what the world would have been like had he never been born—that his has been, after all, a wonderful life. This faithful adaptation has all your favorite characters: George and Mary Hatch, Clarence, Uncle Billy, Violet, and, of course, the Scrooge-like villain, Mr. Potter. This fine dramatization not only celebrates the faith of the season, it also celebrates the American philosophy of life: hard work, fair play and the love and support of one's family and community will be rewarded.
The play was adapted for the stage by James W. Rodgers. It is based on the film by Frank Capra and the story by Peter Van Doren Stern. Amy L. Burns, Franklin Community Players President is the Director of the production.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.