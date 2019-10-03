Madison County’s Joe Dudley of Colbert and Lydia Todd of Royston will be part of Cabaret at Piedmont College Theatre Oct. 3-5.
Performances are 7:30 p.m., Oct. 3-5 and 2 p.m., Oct. 6 at Swanson Center Mainstage Theater.
The award-winning musical explores the dark and tumultuous life of Berlin's natives and expatriates as Germany yields to the emerging Third Reich as the 1920's draw to a close.
The play opens with the Master of Ceremonies welcoming the audience and “assuring us that we will forget all our troubles at the Cabaret, a notorious Berlin nightclub.”
Cliff, a young American writer newly arrived in Berlin, arrives to the club and is immediately taken by English singer Sally Bowles. Meanwhile, Fraulein Schneider, proprietor of a boarding house, begins a romance with Herr Schultz, who happens to be Jewish. “Cabaret is a powerful telling of a world in turmoil and the humanity caught in the midst of it,” organizers said. “Cabaret is for mature audiences only.”
The play is directed by William Gabelhausen, associate professor of theatre and chair of the Piedmont Department of Theatre.
