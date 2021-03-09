The Madison County Senior Center has been recognized as the March “Business of the Month” by the Madison County Chamber of Commerce.
“The Senior Center is being recognized this month for both their unwavering commitment to providing the highest quality services and programming possible and for creatively partnering with the Chamber on various initiatives including serving as a stop during Shop Small Saturday and as a host for the Madison County Women's Business Connection luncheons,” said Chamber Director Anna Strickland.
Center activities and a hot lunch are available Monday through Friday to Center members age 60 years or older. A donation of at least $2 is requested. They offer crafts, entertainment, computer use with internet access, continuing education services, exercise and more.
They organize home delivered meals for the homebound ages 60 and older are provided every Monday through Friday. It takes approximately $120 per month to sponsor one person. An individual, a group of individuals or an organization can sponsor one or more elderly people in need. If you are interested in being a Meals on Wheels volunteer, call the center at 706-795-6250 for more information on this excellent program and how you can help.
Transportation is provided to Senior Center members only to and from the Senior Center, to local Madison County doctor appointments and shopping. They also go on day trips monthly.
To see a full list of senior center services and find out how to get involved, check out their Facebook page for more information.
