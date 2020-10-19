The 17th annual Madison County Toy Ride will be held at Nov. 14, beginning at Madison County Memorial Park beside the Madison County Government Complex.
The cost is $20 per bike. Registration begins at 11:30 a.m. with kickstands up at 1 p.m.
“Riding in memory of Captain Stan Elrod,” organizers said.
There will be a 50/50 drawing, door prizes, music, food and a great ride, organizers said.
For more information, call David at 706-296-4598. All donations can be made payable to Madison County Toy Ride.
