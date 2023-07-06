The Madison County 2023 Jubilee will be held on July 22 at the old Colbert Elementary School.
A car show will start in the parking lot at 3 p.m. A family-friendly talent show, Bible quiz, 50’s/60’s quiz and door prize giveaway will be held in the auditorium from 5 to 8:30 p.m. There will also be food vendors on-site.
For those wishing to make an entry in the car show, the entry fee will be $10. All proceeds will go to the prizes for the top three entries. Other activities are free to participate.
“We encourage people to come out for fun and fellowship,” organizers said. “We just want to boost people’s spirits and stir up some excitement in Madison County.”
To donate door prizes, enter the talent contest, or receive more information, contact Mike Reilly at 706-850-5274.
