The Madison County Chamber of Commerce is holding the “MC Proud Photo Contest.”
The winning photo will be featured in the first Chamber Chatter of each month, on the Madison County Chamber Facebook page, and on other Chamber materials as appropriate (like brochures and the website). The photographer will receive full credit.
“We are seeking photos that capture Madison County's scenic beauty,” said Chamber director Anna Strickland.
The deadline to submit photos is April 15 at noon. Voting will take place via the Madison County Chamber Facebook page April 17 through noon on April 30. The winning photo will be announced in the May 4 Chamber Chatter and on the Madison County Chamber Facebook page.
To participate:
•Email your photo to astrickland@madisoncountyga.org. Be sure to use "MC Proud Photo Contest" in the subject line and include your name, the location of the photo, and your phone number in the body of the email.
•Please submit one photo per household.
•Entries must be taken horizontal/landscape to qualify.
