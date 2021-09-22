The Madison County Chamber of Commerce and Partners in Agriculture will host the Madison County Pioneer Harvest Festival on Saturday, Nov. 6, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Madison County Fairgrounds, located at 1254 Main Street in Comer.
The festival, typically attracting 2,500 guests each year, encompasses a wide variety of exhibits ranging from live music, interactive stations with county farmers, fresh food and more. During the festival, guests will be given the opportunity to connect with local entrepreneurs and farmers as well as purchase products created in Madison County (MADICO MADE).
“The purpose of this event has always been to educate the community on the importance of agriculture and the integral role it plays in our local economy and daily lives,” said Anna Strickland, executive director of the chamber.
This year’s festival will also include both a local farmer’s market — where guests can purchase these MADICO MADE items — as well as a tailgating area with live broadcasts of sporting events. Furthermore, attendees will have the opportunity to meet the county’s own variety of entrepreneurs and learn more about the local businesses within the Madison County community.
Admission into the festival will be free-of-charge for attending guests. To stay updated on the Pioneer Harvest Festival, follow the Madison County Chamber of Commerce’s Facebook page and visit their website at www.madisoncountyga.org.
