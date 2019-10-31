The Community Affirmation Subcommittee of the Madison County Democrats is launching the Community Affirmation Merit Scholarship Competition for high school students, and will accept entries from Nov. 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020.
The competition is open to high school seniors in Madison County, including home-schooled students, who will attend college or technical school. Scholarship contestants will address the question, “How can equality, diversity and inclusion thrive in Madison County?”
Entries may be in an essay, short fiction or podcast format. A first prize of $1,000 and a second prize of $500 will be sent in the recipient’s name directly to his or her school of enrollment. Winners will be chosen by a three-panel jury of local community leaders and announced on April 30, 2020. The winning entries will be judged on originality, clarity and effective delivery.
The mission of the Community Affirmation Subcommittee is to engage the community in meaningful discourse and to promote educational endeavors. For more information and to learn how to submit an entry, visit https://mcgademocrats.wixsite.com/mddp.
