On Saturday, September 2, Madison County Democrats will host Congressman Rob Leverett (Georgia House of Representatives) for District 123, which includes Madison County. Leverett practices law in Elbert County and has served the area since 2021. Leverett, a Republican, will make brief remarks to the group and welcomes a question-and-answer period. The meeting will be held at the Madison County Senior Center on Hwy. 98, next to the Madison County Public Library. The meeting begins at 10:30 a.m. Refreshments will be served; everyone is welcome.
“We are so grateful that Mr. Leverett is willing to speak to our group,” says Madison County Democrats chair Abby Sjoberg Weaver. “As a rural county, we feel especially engaged in our political conversation with our leaders and I hope friends will join us in a lively, respectful discussion.”
