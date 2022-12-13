The Madison County Democrats will hold their annual holiday party and monthly meeting Saturday, Dec. 17, at 10:30 a.m. at the senior center on Hwy. 98.
“In addition to fun and a good potluck meal, the group will be determining new leadership for the coming year and celebrating the hard-won victory for our Senator, Reverend Raphael Warnock,” organizers said. “Everyone welcome! For more information, please see our website or follow us on Facebook.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.