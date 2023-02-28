The Madison County Democrats will have their monthly meeting at the Madison County Senior Center Saturday, March 4 at 10:30 a.m.
Everyone is welcome to attend. Abby Sjoberg Weaver, chair, encourages anyone interested in the Democratic Party platform to “come meet like-minded citizens, and share ideas for serving our community and our country.”
