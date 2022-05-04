The Southeast Mounted Drill Team Association's 2021-2022 season is winding down, with the fourth competition held in Rabun County April 23-24.
The Madison County Cowboys and Angels 4-H Mounted Equestrian Drill Team, coached by Scott and Meredith Hawks, competed in the green and youth/4-H divisions. The junior varsity team, which includes Abby Brown, Kara Hill, Daylee Bradley, Delaney Bradley, Emma Davis, Whitley Bryant and Vickie Blackwell, took first place in two classes and second place in two classes, making them the overall state champions in their division.
The varsity team, which includes Denver Rice, Lindley Hawks, Amelia Hawks, Elisa Turner, Megan McCauley, Cooper Lee and Taylor Lester, earned first place in two classes, second place in one class and third in one class, making them third in their division for state.
Next, the team will travel to Statesboro for the two-day national championship June 11-12. For more information on the drill team, competitions and/or supporting the team, contact Meredith Hawks at mmhawks@windstream.net.
