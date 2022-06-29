Madison County equestrians fared well in national competition June 11-12 at the Bulloch County Ag Complex.
The Madison County Cowboys and Angels 4-H Mounted Equestrian Drill Team, coached by Scott and Meredith Hawks and Laura, competed in the green, youth/4-H, and open divisions at the Southeast Mounted Drill Team Association's 2021-2022 season finale National Drill Team Competition.
The junior varsity team, which includes Abby Brown, Kara Hill, Daylee Bradley, Delaney Bradley, Emma Davis, Whitley Bryant, Vickie Blackwell and Karah Schaefer, took first place in one class, second place in one class, and third place in two classes against stiff competition.
They were the reserve champions for the green division, and second overall for the season.
“Congratulations to these riders, most of whom are in their first season of drill team competition!” coaches said.
The varsity team, which includes Denver Rice, Lindley Hawks, Amelia Hawks, Elisa Turner, Cooper Lee and Taylor Lester, earned third place in three youth/4-H classes, one fourth place in youth/4-H, and third place in all four of their open classes. This placed them third for the show and third for the season. Hawks, a senior, has competed with the team since its founding.
Head coach Meredith Hawks was named “Coach of the Year.”
Costumes this year were designed and made by Harriet Anderson, Patty Monger, and Katie Lee.
“We could not do what we do without these supporters, and many others in the background,” team parents said. “Additionally, the team was awarded the Stall Cleanliness contest for their work in horse care and keeping their areas neat at the competition.”
The team will start back this fall, and is looking forward to another year of horsemanship, camaraderie and growth. For more information on the drill team, competitions and/or supporting the team, contact Meredith Hawks at mmhawks@windstream.net.
