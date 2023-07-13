Tankersley

Travis Tankersley and family

 Photo submitted

The Madison County Extension Office recently welcomed Travis Tankersley as its new Agriculture and Natural Resources agent.

Tankersley, a lifetime native of Madison County, has a bachelor’s degree in animal science and is no stranger to the livestock exhibiting industry because he grew up showing swine, dairy cattle and goats. He looks forward to serving in a community where he can raise his daughters to also be advocates for the agriculture industry.

