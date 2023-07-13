The Madison County Extension Office recently welcomed Travis Tankersley as its new Agriculture and Natural Resources agent.
Tankersley, a lifetime native of Madison County, has a bachelor’s degree in animal science and is no stranger to the livestock exhibiting industry because he grew up showing swine, dairy cattle and goats. He looks forward to serving in a community where he can raise his daughters to also be advocates for the agriculture industry.
“I am excited to serve my community as the new UGA Extension Agriculture and Natural Resources Agent for Madison County,” Tankersley said. “I have had the privilege to grow up in the county and now start my own family here. My wife Rachel and I recently welcomed our twin girls Lillian and Conley Jane to the world earlier this year. I graduated from Madison County High School and have a bachelor’s degree in animal science from the University of Georgia. My background is full of livestock shows, community service and leadership skills that I look forward to using in this new position.”
There is a “Meet-n-Greet” planned for Monday, August 7, from 2 to 4 p.m. If you’d like to meet Tankersley, stop by the Madison County Extension Office (97 Sunset Dr., Danielsville) and introduce yourself. You can also contact him via email at tlt73907@uga.edu.
