The Madison County Extension Service will host a free cutting costs course at 6 p.m., July 12 at the City of Comer Travel Museum.
“Calling all people who enjoy saving money!” organizers said.
The course will teach a variety of different couponing techniques for a wide range of audiences. There will be topics (and prizes) for all.
This course is designed to help each individual understand a method of couponing that can help save them money. Participants will be able to learn about couponing and put their skills to the test in a life size board game created around couponing. “Whether you hope to learn couponing to the extreme, or simply how to save a few dollars on your normal shopping trips, Madison County Extension’s Cutting Costs program will help you understand how you can save money!” organizers said.
The travel museum is located at 1984 Center St, Comer, GA 30629.
To register for the event, or for more information, email bradley.averill@uga.edu 706-795-2281.
