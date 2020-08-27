The Madison County Fair is beginning to accept applications from civic organizations who would like to display a booth in the community building for all the fairgoers to see. The fair will be held September 22 - 26 this year.
“We encourage businesses, civic organizations and school groups to participate,” organizers said. If you would like to participate, call 706-795-2747 and if no answer leave a message.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.