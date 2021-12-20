Madison County Farm Bureau (MCFB) was recognized as one of the top county Farm Bureau programs in the state during the organization’s 84th annual convention held on Jekyll Island Dec. 5-7.
The county chapter was named a finalist for the prestigious McKemie Award — the highest honor that a county Farm Bureau in the state can receive — in recognition of the activities it sponsored during the past year to promote agriculture.
MCFB was one of nine county Farm Bureaus to be recognized as a finalist in the large membership category. Cherokee County won the award.
