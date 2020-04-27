The COVID-19 Community Response Fund, hosted by the Athens Area Community Foundation in partnership with United Way of Northeast Georgia, is deploying its first round of funds to nonprofits serving Northeast Georgia.
This first phase will distribute 20 percent of the current funds to 18 local nonprofits that are providing food access and distribution to those impacted by the pandemic. A total of $40,000 will be dispersed to nonprofits across the United Way of Northeast Georgia’s 12-county region. This includes the Madison County Food Bank.
“With supply chain disruption, financial distress and health concerns, accessibility to affordable food is increasing for many of our regional residents. Those organizations that are providing emergency food distribution and access are critical at this time to ensure our neighbors are being fed,” said Kay Keller, President and CEO of United Way of Northeast Georgia.
A second phase of funds will be distributed in the coming weeks. The fund is still open and accepting donations. Anyone can help by making a donation to the COVID-19 Community Response Fund. To make a donation, visit www.athensareacf.org.
