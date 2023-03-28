Madison County’s junior livestock judging team is tops in the state.
The junior team captured top honors at the 4-H State Livestock Judging contest March 18 at the Georgia FFA-FCCLA Center in Covington.
Madison County’s top four scores were from Mallory Lee, Maggie Moon, Ava Willoughby and Beau Knight. High individuals are also recognized at the contest and Madison County had five individuals ranked in the top 10, including Moon, first; Lee, second; Willoughby, sixth; and Knight, ninth. Brady Graham was ranked 10th out of 37 rankings at the contest.
Junior team members included Emma Cochran, Brady Graham, Beau Knight, Everett Lee, Mallory Lee, Maggie Moon, and Ava Willoughby.
Senior individual members included Emily Strickland and Matthew Highfill. The teams were coached by Joshua Whitworth, Madison County Middle School Agriculture and Natural Resources Education Teacher and Certified 4-H Volunteer Coach.
Livestock Judging equips participants with critical thinking skills as they select the best animals from classes of breeding and market cattle, hogs, lambs, and goats. Contestants prepare by learning industry standards for each breed and gain knowledge through research, training sessions, group activities, and hands-on experiences. Problem solving, decision making, and public speaking are other key elements of livestock judging.
The state event incorporates both individual and team competitions with opportunities to win on both levels. Eight junior teams and two senior teams participated in the contest. Junior teams are made up of youth from fourth grade to eighth grade and senior teams are ninth through 12th grade 4-H’ers.
Gordon County earned first place in the senior contest and are Georgia’s newest master 4-H’ers. They will represent Georgia at the National 4-H Livestock Judging Contest in Louisville, Kentucky this fall. Not far from their total score were two senior individuals from Madison County. Emily Strickland ranked seventh and Matthew Highfill ranked 11th overall in the contest.
According to Georgia’s Department of Agriculture, animal agriculture is the largest sector of the agriculture industry and contributes over $5.8 billion to the “farm gate value” of the state. UGA Faculty and industry experts contribute to the curriculum used to train 4-H livestock judgers and help connect youth with pertinent applications of the skills they learn.
Carole Knight, UGA Cooperative Extension specialist for 4-H livestock programs, recognizes the real-word impact this program has for students.
“Livestock judging reaches far beyond one day with the animals,” said Knight. “These young people will be using these critical thinking skills as they make and rationalize decisions throughout their lives.”
Georgia 4-H empowers youth to become true leaders by developing necessary life skills, positive relationships and community awareness. As the premier youth leadership organization in the state, 4-H reaches hundreds of thousands of people annually through UGA Extension offices and 4-H facilities.
For more information about how to get involved with Livestock Judging and Georgia 4-H, contact your local University of Georgia County Extension Office or visit www.georgia4h.org.
