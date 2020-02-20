The Madison County Library has announced its upcoming events:
•Friends News: The spring book sale is coming. Members only preview sale Thursday, March 5, 5 to 8 p.m. The public sale is March 6 – 14. "Thousands of books will be available for sale," organizers said. "Fiction, nonfiction, children’s books, mysteries, westerns — all genres will be represented. There will also be books on tape and CD, and musical CDs and cassettes. Prices are generally $2 for hardback books and $1 for paperback books. Special items may have varying prices."
•Holiday Market: “Buy a ‘couple’ of books from the bookshop for the price of one,” organizers said. “We now have yarn for sale, $1/skein – all proceeds go directly to purchasing new books for the library. Now accepting donations of gently used spring holiday décor.”
•Donations: The library is collecting food and hygiene items for the Madison County Food Bank all month.
•But First, Coffee: Mondays, 10 a.m. to noon. “Enjoy coffee and camaraderie in the Jere Ayers room,” organizers said.
•Toddler Time: Tuesdays, 11 a.m. This interactive program for infants, wigglers, crawlers, and walkers is a great way to stimulate learning for babies and toddlers. Enjoy songs, rhymes, books, and educational play.
•Needlecrafters: Tuesdays, 1 to 3 p.m. “Bring your current project for a relaxing time of sharing and learning about handicrafts,” said organizers.
•Computer classes: Tuesdays, 2:30 and 6:30 p.m. Join Technology Specialist Camden Joiner and learn computer basics this month. Space is limited; call to register.
•Preschool and toddler story time: Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. Stories, songs, finger-plays and simple crafts to foster a life-long love of reading. Appropriate for children ages birth to 5 years. This month's themes are “Kindness,” “Love,” “Library” and “Brave.”
•Elementary Read Aloud: Wednesdays 4:30 p.m. Children’s Specialist Carley Stewart will lead a study of “Little Leaders” by Vashti Harrison while participants complete a related activity to learn about bold women and exceptional men in black history. All materials provided. This program is free and open to the public of all abilities, ages 6 and up.
•Inclusive Book Club: Thursdays at 1 p.m. This book club for adults of all abilities will read out loud and discuss James Herriott’s “Cat Stories” together.
•Teen Study Group: Thursdays, 6 to 8 p.m. “Enjoy a quiet space and snacks while you work on schoolwork,” organizers said. Ages 13 and up.
•LEGO Club: Thursday, Feb. 27, 4:30 p.m. “Join us in creating LEGO art and enjoying LEGO-based games and activities,” said organizers. “No need to bring your own bricks.” Open to children ages 6 and up.
•Holidays Around the World Carnival: Friday, Feb. 21, 4:30 p.m. Learn about a new culture with books, activities and snacks. Ages 6 and up.
•Dog Man Party: Monday, Feb. 24, 4:30 p.m. “Celebrate the release of the newest Dog Man graphic novel with activities, crafts and snacks,” organizers said. Ages 6 and up.
•Pajama Story time: Thursday, Feb. 27, 7 p.m. Enjoy bedtime stories and a light snack. Ages birth - 7. Please join us for bedtime stories, songs, and a light snack in the children’s area. This program is free and open to the public of all abilities, ages birth to 7 years.
•Lunch and Learn: Heart Health: Friday, Feb. 28, 11:30 a.m. Bring a lunch and learn about keeping your heart healthy from UGA Extension agent Bradley Averill. Healthy snacks provided.
•Leap Day Party: Saturday, Feb. 29, 11 a.m. Celebrate this rare day with games, activities and snacks. Local artist and author Linda Clayton will be reading from her new children’s book as well. This program is free and open to the public of all ages and abilities.
•February art display: Local artist Linda Clayton has canvas and silk-screen paintings on display in the Jere Ayers room. Patrons may visit during regular library hours. This display is free and open to the public of all ages and abilities.
