The Madison County Library has announced its news and events for February:
•Friends News: “It’s time to renew your membership!” library Friends member said. Forms are available at the library during curbside or Grab & Go hours. Additional donations can be made by check to the Friends of the Madison County Library and mailed to PO BOX 38, Danielsville, GA 30633. •Shop used in the online library store on amazon.com from seller madcolib
•The Library Shop will be open during Grab & Go hours. Thank you for being our Friends!
•Love Your Neighbor: Show love this Valentine’s season by donating non-perishable food and hygiene items to benefit the Madison County Food Bank. A bin is located in the library lobby through February. “Please call us to drop off items during curbside service hours, or bring them in during Grab & Go hours,” said library staff members.
•Curbside Service: Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. “We are now providing curbside pickup of library materials,” library staff members said. “Place holds on gapines.org or call the library to have staff pick out a few, then pick up at the sidewalk. This is a no-contact pickup. Call the library when you arrive and we’ll bring the items out and wave to signal that they’re ready. We also carry voter registration forms, absentee ballot applications, some tax forms, and 1000 Books B4 Kindergarten reading logs. Copy, fax, and laminating services are available as well.”
•Crafts to Go: Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. “Request a kids’ craft bag to accompany your order during curbside hours,” said staff members. Some may contain small parts.
•Teen bookworm bags: “Claim your bag of goodies,” staff members said. Each bag has a book (to keep), a craft kit, a sweet treat, and other goodies.” There are bags for ages 12-to-14 years and 14-and-up, and all items can be kept. Available during curbside service hours.
•Printing service: Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Attach and email your pdf or Word documents to the library at madcolib@yahoo.com and the staff will print your documents exactly as attached for 15 cents per page, black and white only. “Please use ‘print’ and your name in the subject line,” staff members said. “You’ll get an email when your documents are ready and can pick up during extended curbside service hours.”
•Computer sessions: Mondays and Tuesdays, 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Call to make an appointment to use a computer for one hour during our allotted times. “You may make up to two appointments at once but no more than one per day,” said staff members. “Masks or other face covering must be worn while in the building and library staff are only able to offer limited computer assistance; bring a buddy if you think you’ll need help.”
•Grab & Go: Wednesday through Friday from 2 to 6 p.m. Visit the stacks to grab your own selections and check out at the self-check station. Visits are limited to one hour and masks are required. “For the safety of our community, we are limiting the number of visitors and computers will not be available during this time – see above for computer appointment times,” staff members said. Copy, fax, and laminating services will be available during Grab & Go service hours.
•Virtual storytime: Weekdays, 10:30 a.m. Children’s staff throughout the region will provide virtual storytime programs each weekday morning on the library Facebook page.
•Online resources: Available on the library website: www.athenslibrary.org/madison. Research genealogical databases such as Ancestry and Heritage Quest, learn a new language with Mango, research businesses on ReferenceUSA or stock tips with ValueLine. Help your online learners with Learning Express Library. All accessible with GALILEO password: call or message the library for the password. Wifi is available 24/7 in the library parking lot; wifi password: yourlibrary
