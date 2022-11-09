The Madison County Library has announced it news and events:
•Friends News: “Many thanks to Tracy Adkins, author of Ghost of Athens and Ghosts of Athens and Beyond, for being our featured speaker at the General Meeting on Oct. 23,” said Friends leaders. Drop off new and gently used yard sale items now through Nov. 11 for the Friends’ yard sale to be held in the Jere Ayers room from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 12. Individual membership dues for the Friends of the Madison County Library will increase to $20 for calendar year 2023. “We appreciate your generous support!” said organizers.
•Storytime every Wednesday at 10:30am. Ages 0 to 6.
•‘STEMternoon’ — Every Tuesday and Wednesday 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Now twice a week. “Join us for STEM activities for kids: Snap Circuits, Robots, games and more,” staff members said. Meets in the computer classroom. Ages 8 to 12
•Crafts to Go: This month’s theme is “Fall and Thanksgiving.” Pick up at the front desk or curbside.
•Tween Anime Club — Thursdays, Nov. 3 and 10 at 6:30 p.m. “Watch anime, draw, and eat Japanese snacks!” staff members said. Ages 11 to 14
•Teen Bookworm Bags: “Claim your bag!” said library staff members. “Each bag has a book and other fun goodies.” There are bags for ages 12+ years and 14+, and patrons may keep everything in them. This month’s theme is “Native American Heritage.” Some of the books are sponsored by Walls of Books in Commerce.
•Teen Book Drive — Nov. 14 to Dec. 14. “We are asking for donations of new or gently used books for teens ages 12-18,” said organizers. “They will be used along with donations from Walls of Books to fill our popular Bookworm Bags!”
•“Rather Be Reading” Book Club: Second Tuesdays, 6:30 p.m. “In November, we’ll be discussing The Lincoln Highway, by Amor Towles,” staff members said. Copies are available at the front desk of the library and on the Libby app.
•Family Book Club: A monthly at-home book club for the family. November’s picture book is At The Mountain’s Base and the chapter book is Indian No More. Each book comes with a themed activity packet. Pick up your copies at the front desk.
•Inclusive Book Club: Wednesday, Nov. 9, 11 a.m. “Adults of all abilities are welcome!” staff members said. “We’ll continue reading The Further Adventures of Hank the Cowdog.”
•Computer tutorials: “Need computer help but not sure where to begin?” staff members said. Tech Specialist Ashley offers hour-long one-on-one sessions Tuesdays-Thursdays. Call the library at 706-795 5597 to schedule.
•Needlecrafters: Tuesdays, 1 to 3 p.m. “Bring your projects and work on handicrafts together!” said organizers.
•MAD(ison) Writers: Sunday, Nov. 27, 3 p.m. “Whether you’ve written for ages, or just want to try it out, come to our friendly new writing group!” said organizers.
•Inclusive computer club: Wednesday, Nov. 30, 11 a.m. “Adults of all abilities are welcome at our new club for having fun exploring the world of computers!” said organizers.
•Dulcimer group: “At long last, we’re back! Whether you’ve played for years or want to check it out for the first time, join us first and third Wednesdays at 1 p.m.,” said organizers.
•Lego clubs: “We will meet in the computer classroom,” said organizers. “All abilities and skill levels are welcome!”
•Mini-builders (ages 5-10) with their guardians will meet Nov. 6, at 4:30 p.m., and Teen Lego club (ages 11-17) will meet Nov. 20, at 4:30 p.m.
•Helping neighbors: “Drop off your donations for the Madison County Food Bank at the library,” said organizers. All the donations go directly to help Madison County residents living with food insecurity.
•Games at the library: “On Nov. 19, celebrate National Play Monopoly Day with us,” said staff members. “We’ll have several Monopoly and similar games set out for you and your friends! (Did you know that we have games and puzzles available for you to play in the building and to check out all year? We do!)”
