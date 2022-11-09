The Madison County Library has announced it news and events:

•Friends News: “Many thanks to Tracy Adkins, author of Ghost of Athens and Ghosts of Athens and Beyond, for being our featured speaker at the General Meeting on Oct. 23,” said Friends leaders. Drop off new and gently used yard sale items now through Nov. 11 for the Friends’ yard sale to be held in the Jere Ayers room from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 12. Individual membership dues for the Friends of the Madison County Library will increase to $20 for calendar year 2023. “We appreciate your generous support!” said organizers.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.