The Athens Regional Library System announced that its library branches are extending curbside service hours. The Madison County Library began new service hours on Wednesday, Aug. 5.
Athens Regional Library System branches have offered curbside service since May 25, including checkout and pickup of library materials as well as printing of documents and tax forms. Curbside service hours have been 10 a.m to 2 p.m., Monday through Saturday at most branches.
The new curbside service hours in Madison County are as follows:
As of Wednesday, Aug. 5, the Madison County Library offers curbside service Monday from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m., Tuesday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Patrons can place holds for library materials at athenslibrary.org, through the PINES mobile app or by calling their library. Once the items are ready, library staff will contact the patron, who can then come to the library to pick them up. Patrons can also email files to the library to be printed and picked up during curbside service hours. More information on printing can be found at the library’s website, athenslibrary.org.
“We also offer concierge service if you’re not sure what you want,” said Athens Regional Library System Executive Director Valerie Bell. “Please call us, and we can suggest titles for you based on genres and other authors you enjoy. If there’s a subject you or your child would like to learn about, we can even put together a ‘grab bag’ of books for you to check out. Our friendly and knowledgeable librarians love helping our patrons find their next favorite book or author.”
Library book drops are now open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Returned materials are held in quarantine before being checked in, and no fines are currently accruing.
“We appreciate our communities’ continued understanding and support as we execute a phased approach to expanding our services while taking precautions to ensure the health and safety of both our patrons and our staff. Our phased re-entry plans are available on our website,” said Athens Regional Library System Executive Director Valerie Bell. “We encourage our patrons to visit athenslibrary.org to access our online services as well.”
The library’s online services include digital collections of e-books, audiobooks and magazines for all ages, live programming on social media, interactive reference chat, access to online resources and more.
The Athens Regional Library System includes 11 library branches in five northeast Georgia counties: Athens-Clarke, Franklin, Madison, Oconee and Oglethorpe. To learn more, visit athenslibrary.org.
