The Madison County Library now has the following books available for checkout:
"Chasing My Cure" by David Fajgenbaum
"For the Love of Men" by Liz Plank
"Georgia Place Names from Jot-Em-Down to Doctortown" by Cathy J. Kaemmerlen
"God Land" by Lyz Lenz
"The Meritocracy Trap" by Daniel Markovits
"Running for Local Office for Dummies" by Dan Gookin
"Ungrateful Refugee" by Dina Nayeri
"All the Devils" by Barry Eisler
"Blood in the Water" by Jack Flynn
"Boundless" by R.A. Salvatore
"Christmas Cocoa Murder" by Carlene O'Connor
"Death in Focus" by Anne Perry
"The Dutch House" by Ann Patchett
"Fatal Ally" by Tim Sebastian
"Nobodies" by Liza Palmer
"The Off-Islander" by Peter Colt
"Red at the Bone" by Jacqueline Woodson
"Trick of Light" by Stan Lee
"An Unorthodox Match" by Naomi Ragen
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.