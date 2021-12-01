The Madison County Library now has the following books available for check out:
"A Christmas Legacy" by Anne Perry
"The Dark Hours" by Michael Connelly
"The Fastest Way to Fall" by Denise Williams
"The Sentence" by Louise Erdrich
"The Stranger in the Lifeboat" by Mitch Albom
"Debonair in Death" by Jessica Fletcher
"Always in December" by Emily Stone
"The Butler" by Danielle Steel
"Cloud Cuckoo Land" by Anthony Doerr
"Crossroads" by Jonathan Franzen
"Foul Play" by Stuart Woods
"Keep Me Warm at Christmas" by Brenda Novak
"The Last Thing He Told Me" by Laura Dave
"Love Songs of WEB Du Bois" by Honoree Jeffers
"Game On: Tempting 28" by Janet Evanovich
"Mercy" by David Baldacci
"5 Tuesdays in Winter" by Lily King
"Hell of a Book" by Jason Mott
"How High That High" by Diane Williams
"Pickwick Murders" by Heather Redmond
"Apples Never Fall" by Liane Moriarty
"Turnout" by Megan Abbott
"For Brown Girls with Sharp Edges and Tender Hearts" by Prisca Dorcas Mojica Rodriguez
"The Well-Trained Mind" by S. Wise Bauer
Call the library at 706-795-5597 with your library card number to place holds or visit www.gapines.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.