The Madison County Library now has the following books to check out:
"Becoming Kim Jong Un" by Jung H. Pak
"Ultimate Retirement Guide For 50" by Suze Orman
"Peterson's Master the SAT 2020"
"Final Judgment" by Marcia Clark
"Code Name H?l?ne" by Ariel Lawhon
"The Death of Jesus" by J. M. Coetze
"Furmidable Foes" by Rita Mae Brown
"Good Marriage" by Kimberly McCreight
"Goodbye Man" by Jeffrey Deaver
"I'd Give Anything" by Maris de los Santos
"Katheryn Howard the Scandalous Queen" by Alison Weir
"Murder of 12" by Jessica Fletcher
"On Ocean Boulevard" by Mary Alice Monroe
"The Queen's Secret" by Karen Harper
"Red Dress in Black and White" by Elliot Ackerman
"Rodham" by Curtis Sittenfeld
"Shakespeare for Squirrels" by Christopher Moore
"Wrath of Poseidon" by Clive Cussler
"Bombshell" by Stuart Woods
"Eagle Station" by Dale Brown
"Wife Stalker" by Liv Constantine
Call the library at 706-795-5597 or visit www.gapines.org to place any of these on hold. Curbside pickup is available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
