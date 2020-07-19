The Madison County Library now has the following books available to check out:
"Legal Forms for Starting and Running a Small Business" by Fred Steingold
"Age of Witches" by Louisa Morgan
"And the Killer Is?" by G. A. McKevett
"The Business of Lovers" by Eric Jerome Dickey
"Camino Winds" by John Grisham
"Dead Land" by Sara Paretsky
"Deadly Anniversaries" by Marcia Muller
"Fake Truth" by Lee Goldberg
"First Comes Scandal" by Julia Quinn
"Big Summer" by Jennifer Weiner
"Close Up" by Amanda Quick
"Hello Summer" by Mary Kay Andrews
"Robert B. Parker's Grudge Match" by Mike Lupica
"Someone Like You" by Karen Kingsbury
"Strange Hotel" by Eimear McBride
"20th Victim" by James Patterson
Curbside pickup is available Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Call the library at 706-795-5597 to place items on hold or visit gapines.org
