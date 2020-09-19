The Athens Regional Library System announced today that many of its library branches, including Madison County, will open to the public for Grab-and-Go service starting Monday, Sept. 28.
“I would like to thank all of our communities for their support, patience and understanding these last several months,” said Athens Regional Library System Executive Director Valerie Bell. “We have missed our patrons! We have been working to welcome the public back into our buildings in a way that’s safe for both patrons and staff.”
Library hours will be:
•Curbside: Monday and Tuesday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Wednesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
•Grab and Go: Wednesday through Friday, 2PM-6PM
•Computer sessions by appointment: Monday and Tuesday, 2 to 6 p.m., and Thursday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
People who visit the Madison County Library will be required to wear an unvented face mask and stay six feet apart from others. Parts of the building, such as study rooms, meeting rooms and some sections of departments, will be unavailable.
Library visitors will be able to browse parts of the collection, pick up holds and check out items using self service stations. If you don’t see the title you’re looking for, staff encourage you to place a hold to pick up at another time.
“We will notify you when your items are ready to pick up,” said staff members.
Place holds from home at athenslibrary.org, through the PINES mobile app or by calling the library. You can also quickly place holds at the library using the computer designated to search the catalog.
“Because we are limiting the number of patrons who can be in the building at one time to allow for social distancing, we ask that you limit your library visit to one hour or less,” said Madison County Library Branch Manager Jennifer Ivey.
The library will continue offering curbside service for holds and printing pickup. Patrons can place holds for library materials. Once the items are ready, library staff will contact the patron, who can then come to the library to pick them up. Patrons can also email files to the library to be printed and picked up during curbside service hours. More information on printing can be found at the library’s website, athenslibrary.org.
Patrons can also sign up for a computer session by calling the library at 706-795-5597. Wi-fi service is also available in the library’s parking lot.
All programs and events will continue to be hosted online. Visit athenslibrary.org for a virtual events calendar.
The library’s online services include digital collections of e-books, audiobooks and magazines for all ages, live programming on social media, interactive reference chat, access to online resources and more.
The Madison County Library is located at 1315 Highway 98 West in Danielsville. For more information, call the library at 706-795-5597 or visit athenslibrary.org. Athens Regional Library System includes 11 library branches in five northeast Georgia counties: Athens-Clarke, Franklin, Madison, Oconee and Oglethorpe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.