The Madison County Library will resume normal hours Monday.
The Athens Regional Library System, which includes the Madison County Library, announced this week that its library branches will resume their regular pre-pandemic service hours starting May 17.
“I would like to thank our community for their support, patience and understanding throughout the past year,” said Athens Regional Library System Executive Director Valerie Bell. “We are proud that our dedicated staff adapted to continue serving our communities during the challenges of the pandemic. We are excited to return to our normal operating schedule.”
Library visitors are asked to wear unvented facemasks while in library buildings. Social distancing measures will remain in place.
Starting May 17, Madison County Library hours will change to: Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Tuesday and Thursday, 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.; and Sunday, 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Curbside service is available upon request. Madison County Library’s meeting rooms will be available for reservations starting June 1.
“Athens Regional Library System’s 11 branches have continued to provide vital library services to patrons of all ages throughout the pandemic,” library officials said. “The libraries’ buildings closed for a brief time starting March 15, 2020, shifting services to a digital model including streaming virtual events, issuing digital library cards, expanding the digital collection and even interactive reference chat at athenslibrary.org.”
The libraries have reopened in a phased approach over several months. Curbside service for checkouts and printing jobs began May 27, and patrons were invited back into the buildings for Grab and Go service starting Oct. 5.
For more information, call the library at 706-795-5597, or visit athenslibrary.org. Athens Regional Library System includes 11 library branches in five northeast Georgia counties: Athens-Clarke, Franklin, Madison, Oconee and Oglethorpe.
