The Madison County Republican Party will meet at 7 p.m., Thursday, March 18 at the Madison County Senior Center at 1265 Hwy. 98 West in Danielsville.
The focus of this month’s meeting is on the upcoming Republican Party convention cycle. Bruce Azevedo will explain the purpose and process of the precinct caucuses as well as the county, district and state conventions.
“Please attend to learn how you can be a part of the convention cycle,” organizers said.
