The Madison County Republican Party will meet Thursday, Aug. 19 at the Madison County Senior Center at 1265 Highway 98 West in Danielsville.
The social gathering will be from 6:30 to 7 p.m. and the meeting will begin at 7 p.m.
The program speaker will be Dana Smith from the Hartwell Republican Party. Smith is the author of a resolution calling for increased election integrity in Georgia that was passed by the GAGOP in the party’s 2021 State Convention.
The GOP Legislative Committee will also present reports from meetings they attended throughout Madison County in June and July. Reports will include Board of Elections, Board of Education, Board of Commissioners, and the State of Georgia redistricting meetings. There will also be an update on the progress of the 2nd Amendment Gun Sanctuary committee.
All Republicans are invited to participate in monthly meetings scheduled for the third Thursday of each month.
