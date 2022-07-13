The Madison County Republican Party will meet Thursday, July 21, at the Madison County Senior Center with socializing from 6:30 to 7 p.m. and the meeting starting at 7 p.m.
“Madison County Republican Party will hold a meeting to discuss the ‘Get Out The Vote’ needed for the November General Election,” said county Republican Party Chairman Bruce Azevedo. “We will ask our 12 voting precinct chairs, and all Madison County Republicans who are concerned about the low voter turnout in our Georgia Primary and Run Off elections. We will discuss solutions to this critical voting attendance problem. I urge all Madison County republicans to attend this meeting.”
There will also be reports from the Madison County GOP Legislative Committee. The committee will report on the various county government public meetings.
