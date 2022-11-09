The Madison County Republican Party will meet Thursday, Nov. 17 at the Madison County Senior Center, beginning at 6:30 p.m. with the meeting beginning at 7 p.m.
“Check Madison County Georgia Republican Party Facebook page and MadisonGaRepublicans.com for the subject of November’s meeting,” said organizers. “There will be reports from our Madison County GOP Legislative Committee. The committee will report on the various county government public meetings.”
