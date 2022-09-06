The Madison County Republican Party will meet Thursday, Sept. 15 at the Madison County Senior Center from 6:30 to 7 p.m. and the meeting will begin at 7 p.m.
“The Madison County Republican Party has asked our 10th Republican Congressional District Chairman talk about why it is imperative to ‘Get Out the Vote’ in preparation for the November General Election,” said organizers. “We ask all Madison County republicans who are concerned about the low voter turnout in our Georgia Primary election to attend this meeting and ask our chairman those questions that have been on your mind. There will also be reports from our Madison County GOP Legislative Committee. The committee will report on the various county government public meetings.”
