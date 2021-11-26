The Retired Educators of Madison County held their monthly meeting Nov. 9 at the Ila Restaurant.
Each November, a silent auction is held to raise funds for scholarships to present to students who wish to pursue a career in education. Many things were sold from household goods and Christmas decorations to baked goodies. MCREA leaders said “it was a huge success.”
After the devotion was given by Beth Thornton, general business was discussed. Plans for the December meeting were made.
“We hope to hear the Comer chorus at that time,” organizers said. “Also, new member Kathy Ferguson was welcomed, and was presented a membership pin by President Hill. The Retired Educators are wishing all a happy and warm holiday season.”
