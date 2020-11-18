Turkeys may be lying low this time of year, but the Madison County Senior Center is ready for another month full of fun activities. October was a fun-filled month and we ended it in style with a Halloween costume contest.
November has also been a busy month with many activities. We will finish the month out with our Thanksgiving meal and “Thankful Celebration” Nov. 24. The fun doesn’t end there! The month of December is shaping up to be an exciting month. The center will have a visit from Mr. David Smith on Dec. 1 as he hosts a devotional for anyone interested and Dec. 3 the Pilot Club of Madison County will visit to play Bingo. Our Tai Chi class as well as our “Moving-with-Mandy” exercise class will meet at 10 a.m. Dec. 10 and we will have Christmas Karaoke and a tacky sweater party on Dec. 17. Mixed in throughout the month are several fun activities such as on Dec. 8 we will have “Christmas Pajama Day” and do-it-yourself Christmas ornament fun. Our Christmas party will take place on Dec. 22 complete with a visit from Santa.
Mark your calendars for Saturday Nov. 28. We will be hosting public painting class. You have the choice of painting a vintage ceramic Christmas tree truck or a vintage ceramic Christmas tree. Each option is $40 and includes hot cocoa, cookies and lots of Christmas cheer. Be sure to hit up our local small businesses this same day for Small Business Saturday and then take a break and come paint with us. Our painting class will be drop in Nov. 28 noon 2 p.m. To reserve your spot call the center at 706-795-6250. Our Meals on Wheels program is in need of another vehicle so in addition to our painting class the Center Advisory Council is hosting a cash raffle. We will be raffling off $300 cash along with several other prizes on Dec. 3. Come by the center to purchase your raffle tickets 1 for $5 or 5 for $20.
The center is still practicing many safety measures in accordance with CDC guidelines to stop the spread of COVID-19. Our hours during this unique time are Monday to Thursday 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Our gym is open daily during these hours. Good things are happening here. Don’t be left out. Call us anytime at 706-795-6250 or come by for more information. You can also check us out on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MadisonCountySeniors/ to learn more about what we are up to, our services and how to get involved. We have several volunteer opportunities and would love to hear from anyone regardless of age!
Jennifer Lastinger is the activity director for the Madison County Senior Center.
