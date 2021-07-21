Natural health advocates and various medical personnel are gathering to provide a free health education and screening Expo at Cliff Yarbrough Memorial Park on July 25, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
There will be a variety of health screenings offered, including blood pressure, cholesterol, glucose, body mass index and more. The first 200 participants will receive a gift. This free, family event will also provide activities for children.
In case of rain, the event will be held at the adjacent Farmer's Market building at 1914 Madison Street in Comer.
For more information, call Jacin Labrador at 678-447-2245.
Organizers talked more about the event this week.
Here’s what they had to say:
It is a true saying that old habits are difficult to break, fortunately difficult does not mean impossible. With the right attitude and motivation, everyone can do better health-wise. We can all have a “NEW START.”
“NEW START” is an acronym for eight principles that when properly applied can: maintain good health, prevent illness, stop or slow the progression of existing conditions, and in many cases reverse the effects of common diseases. These eight principles are well known for their benefits individually, but when combined, the sum of their affect is far greater than their independent parts.
“N” for Nutrition. There is a difference between feeling full after eating a sufficient amount of food, and actually receiving sufficient nutrition. It is possible even to be overweight and yet malnourished if the diet consists of foods high in calories yet deficient in nutrients. Understanding the needs of the body, in contrast with the habitual way we regularly eat, can help us make better choices in regards to nutrition.
“E” for Exercise. Everyone knows that exercise promotes good health, yet we all seem to live by the words in the imaginary book, “Reasons and Excuses Why I Habitually Avoid, Or Refuse To Exercise.” Exercise should be enjoyable, not something so strenuous that the very thought of it is foreboding. Consistent moderate activity will achieve far greater results than over-taxation.
“W” for Water. This miraculous liquid that falls from the sky is essential to all life. Water is undeniably the most effective cleansing agent known. It is vital for external hygiene, and the internal function of all cells and organs. Though it has become a habit to select other beverages in its place, for optimal health, pure water remains the undisputed champion of refreshment.
“S” tor Sunlight. The benefits of sunlight cannot be overstated. It regulates sleep, and has a cheering effect upon the mind. The early morning rays of the sun upon the skin facilitates the synthesis of vitamin D from the body’s cholesterol. While harmful prolonged sun exposure during peak hours of intense heat should be avoided, we should not make it a habit to only stay indoors for work and play.
“T” for Temperance. Temperance can be defined as: “abstaining from those things that are harmful, and using wisely those things that are good.” It is very easy to over-indulge on those foods and activities we take pleasure in, but the practice of temperance in all things creates barriers that protect us from danger, and keep us from slipping over the edge to excess.
“A” for Air. We can survive weeks without food, days without water, but only minutes without air. The air processed by our lungs supplies oxygen to every cell in our body. The quality of air we breathe has a tremendous impact on our overall health. We should open windows to circulate fresh air through our house, and if you’ve made a habit of shallow breathing, make efforts to practice breathing more deeply.
“R” for Rest. With the hectic pace of life, it can be a challenge to get adequate sleep to physically recharge. Even more difficult can be obtaining adequate rest for mental and spiritual rejuvenation. Yet, if we habitually neglect the necessary rest we require in physical sleep or mental and spiritual relaxation, illness may force us to find that rest upon the sick bed.
“T” for Trust (in Divine Power). The first seven of these principles can be classified as natural remedies, but the eighth brings into the equation a supernatural component. There is no condition which the hand of God is not sufficient to grace, if we are willing to make sacrifices and be obedient to His requirements. It is God who supplied the first seven of these principles for our benefit, and it is His power that stands ready to work miracles for all who will trust Him enough to implement these principles as a lifestyle.
