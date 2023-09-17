Madison County’s F.A.C.T. (Freedom from Addiction Coalition Team), a M.A.R.T. (Madison Area Resource Team) Action Team, will be hosting “It Takes a Community” on Saturday, Sept. 23, from 2 to 4 p.m. “It Takes a Community” will provide resources and support to families and communities suffering from substance misuse.
The event is free and will be held at the Comer Travel Museum located at 1984 Center St., Comer. Light refreshments will be provided and the first 30 attendees will receive a gift card. MedLink is sponsoring the event. Please contact 706-795-3565, or email connect@madisoncofc.net with any additional questions or concerns.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.