Madison County’s Madison Samples learned the great tastes and smells from her “Maw Maw’s” kitchen at an early age.

And she wants her late great-grandmother’s savory baking flavors to live on in Madison County. The high school junior won the 2022 Madico Makers competition last year with her proposal to make “Maw Maw’s Bakery” a reality. A year later, that dream is still alive. The culinary arts student says she intends to open a bakery in Madison County after she graduates.

