Madison County’s Madison Samples learned the great tastes and smells from her “Maw Maw’s” kitchen at an early age.
And she wants her late great-grandmother’s savory baking flavors to live on in Madison County. The high school junior won the 2022 Madico Makers competition last year with her proposal to make “Maw Maw’s Bakery” a reality. A year later, that dream is still alive. The culinary arts student says she intends to open a bakery in Madison County after she graduates.
“It is what I want to do after high school,” she said. “I don’t want to go to a university, because I don’t feel like I need that, but I want to go to Athens Tech, because they have a really good culinary program. And then I want to open up a bakery in the county.”
Samples said she sees a need for her business in the county.
“Madison County only has a few actual stand-alone bakeries and most of the sweet stuff in the county would be at places like Ingles,” said Samples. “You need homemade bakeries where you would get things like your grandma’s or something. So I wanted to take my baking skills and apply it to the county.”
Samples said her great-grandmother, Betty McClung, introduced her to baking when she was about 8 years old.
“She brought me into the kitchen, because I stayed with her a lot,” said Samples. “And she really inspired me to want to stay in the kitchen.”
McClung or “Maw Maw” was known for her red velvet cake and coconut cakes, though she said her great-grandmother would never eat what she made.
But Samples said she enjoys eating the red velvet cakes she makes with her Maw Maw’s recipe.
“My all-time favorite would be red velvet cake, because it’s so good,” she said. “It’s my favorite thing personally to eat, so it’s my favorite to make, too.”
Samples said her specialty is cake making, but that’s not all she does.
“I focus on cake products, so cakes, cupcakes, cake pops, things like that,” she said. “And that would be the biggest focus in the bakery. But I also do things like macaroons and cookies and pie tarts and all the other things, but those would be something you would request. And we would actually keep in stock cupcakes and cakes. Because it’s just where I’m better. It’s my specialty. It’s what I’ve always done a lot of. So that would be the big product.”
Samples is preparing for her career by studying culinary arts with Lynn Booth at the Broad River College and Career Academy in Danielsville.
“Ms. Booth is great about teaching and really willing to help and even take you farther and ask more questions,” said Samples. “And she’s really good about helping and showing you things. So I learn a lot from her.”
Samples’ “Maw Maw” passed away in 2021. She said she wants to honor her memory with her business.
“When I got the chance to do the (Madico Makers) competition, I wanted to dedicate it towards her, since she was my inspiration, so I wanted to put the inspiration towards her, and I use a lot of her recipes still,” said Samples. “And they will be used in the business.”
