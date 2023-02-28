The Madison County High School Class of 1973 will hold a 50-year reunion at 6 p.m., Saturday, April 22 at Shakerag Clubhouse at 3898 Neese Commerce Road, Hull.
The cost is $20 per person and includes dinner and dessert. The event is casual dress and “BYOB.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.