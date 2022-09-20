The Madison County High School Class of 1973 has begun plans to celebrate 50 years since graduating high school in 2023.
“We are trying to locate as many of our classmates as possible,” organizers said. “We would love to hear from you.”
You can email your contact information to: class1973mchs@gmail.com. Be on the lookout for a Facebook page for the MCHS Class of 1973 reunion.
