The Madison County High School Class of 1989 will hold its 30-year reunion Oct. 26 at The Gables at C+D Farms in Colbert.
There will be socializing from 6 to 7 p.m., followed by dinner at 7 p.m., and dance and karaoke until 11 p.m.
“Please come ready to have a great dinner and night of fun,” organizers said.
Tickets are $25 per person. Contact Dawn McDonald at 706-296-8499 to purchase tickets and for more information.
