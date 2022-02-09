The Madison County 4-H Senior Horse Quiz Bowl team recently captured the state championship.
After being defeated in the first match, the team came back to win the rest of their six matches and placed first in the contest. The team included Elise Sparks, Clayton Adams, Georgia Kane and Captain Alyssa Goldman and is coached by Shannon McBride and assisted by Sophia Merka. The team also received Georgia Master 4-H status.
Both the senior and junior Madison County teams competed at the Georgia State 4-H Horse Quiz Bowl Qualification on Jan. 22. After the state qualification round, consisting of an 80-question test, the top five teams in the state advanced to the Georgia 4-H Horse Quiz Bowl Contest that was held January 29.
Twenty-six teams competed in the qualification contest and two of those teams were from Madison County 4-H. The Madison County 4-H Junior team included Lyndsee Adams, Baylee Crane, Abigail Coile and Jenna Fortson.
Madison County 4-H Hippology will kicked off Thursday, Feb. 3 and poultry judging began Feb. 7, with wildlife judging kicking off Tuesday, Feb. 22.
“If you like horses, chickens and eggs, or wildlife and hunting, 4-H’ers between fourth grade and 12th grade, please come join us at the Madison County 4-H Office for exciting weekly practices,” 4-H leaders said.
For more information on the Madison County 4-H call the Extension office at 706-795-2281.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.