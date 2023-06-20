The Madison County Chamber of Commerce understands that a skilled workforce is the foundation for a thriving economy. Between being home to a top ranked K-12 school system and being situated in close proximity to the University of Georgia, Emmanuel College, and Athens Technical College, Madison County serves as a talent pipeline for local and regional business and industry.

The Work-Based Learning (WBL) Program at Madison County High School/Broad River College and Career Academy is the great connector between the school system and local business and industry. With a mission of “providing students with the opportunity to gain relevant job skills and valued work experience through internships while preparing for tomorrow’s workforce,” the program’s role in developing a “MADICO MADE Workforce” for the economy cannot be understated.

