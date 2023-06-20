The Madison County Chamber of Commerce understands that a skilled workforce is the foundation for a thriving economy. Between being home to a top ranked K-12 school system and being situated in close proximity to the University of Georgia, Emmanuel College, and Athens Technical College, Madison County serves as a talent pipeline for local and regional business and industry.
The Work-Based Learning (WBL) Program at Madison County High School/Broad River College and Career Academy is the great connector between the school system and local business and industry. With a mission of “providing students with the opportunity to gain relevant job skills and valued work experience through internships while preparing for tomorrow’s workforce,” the program’s role in developing a “MADICO MADE Workforce” for the economy cannot be understated.
To further elevate the workforce development efforts carried out by the school system in partnership with local business and industry, the MADICO MADE Workforce Ready Certification Program was made. The purpose of the program is to encourage professional development among 9th-12th grade students in the Broad River College and Career Academy and to strengthen the talent pipeline for local and regional business and industry. To receive the certification, students must meet the following requirements:
• maintain at least a 90% Employability Skill Score average for their senior year.
• maintain at least a 3.0 GPA.
• complete one CTAE pathway.
• participate in at least one job shadowing day with the Madison County Chamber of Commerce.
• have been enrolled in the WBL Program for one year or can show proof of employment elsewhere for one year.
Nine seniors received the certification this year:
• Kaylee Brown: Advanced Academics Pathway; Business and Technology Pathway; Entrepreneurship Pathway; Plant and Floral Design Pathway.
• Lilliana (Lilli) Cabaniss: Fine Arts Pathway; Metal Fabrication Pathway; Power Machinery Pathway; Electrical Controls Pathway.
• Rylee Coile: Business & Technology Pathway; Foreign Language Pathway; Dual Enrollment Pathway.
• Ma’Kiyah Little: Healthcare Sciences Pathway.
• Joycelynn Turner: Culinary Pathway; Early Childhood Education Pathway.
• Gary Oliver Pitman: Informational Technology Pathway.
• Chloe Powers: Healthcare Pathway; Early Childhood Education Pathway.
• Kennedy (Cheyenne) Samples: Advanced Academics Pathway; Drama Pathway; Healthcare Sciences.
• Jake Solomon: Healthcare Sciences.
Furthermore, these students had the opportunity to apply for two $1,500 scholarships provided by Georgia Power as they continue their education and prepare to enter the workforce. Lilliana Cabaniss and Rylee Coile were both awarded those scholarships.
“I have aspirations of entering the engineering field and hope to one day be an established electrical engineer and maybe even get to work with the team that audits the national electric code (if I’m lucky),” said Cabaniss. “Aside from that I just aspire to become more involved in electrical controls and learn more about the industry.” Cabaniss will enroll at Athens Technical College this fall.
“After graduation I plan to attend Georgia College and State University in Milledgeville, GA, to get my bachelor of science in nursing,” said Coile. “After that I plan to go to an anesthesia program in Georgia to become a certified registered nurse anesthetist, which has been a very big dream of mine for a long time. I also plan to keep my online boutique open and be a small business owner and CRNA. Of course after school I plan to move back to Madison County and work my dream jobs.”
“The Madison County Chamber of Commerce is excited to cheer all of these students on in their next steps and we are immensely proud of how well they represent our MADICO MADE Workforce,” the Chamber said. “Graduating such fine, independent and productive citizens is an accomplishment that should be celebrated by the entire community.”
The focus of the Madison County Chamber centers on its role as the go-to organization to serve as the catalyst for community and economic development. The Chamber exists to connect citizens, organizations and businesses with the resources they need to make Madison County thrive. Want to learn more about the Madison County Chamber of Commerce or local workforce development efforts? Visit madisoncountyga.org or call 706-795-2191 ext. 1453.
