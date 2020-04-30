Madison County Retired Educators did not meet in April and will not meet in May due to COVID-19.
For the April meeting, MCREA had planned to announce the recipients of the Georgia Retired Educators Association (GREA) “Leadership Award” and the GREA “Volunteer Service Award.” The “Leadership Award” was voted by secret ballot at the March meeting and the “Volunteer Service Award” was determined by a committee selected by co-president Betty Pallas.
The leadership award is given to a member that has shown dedicated support, leadership and service at the local unit level of the Georgia Retired Educators Association. For the volunteer service award each member is asked to keep a record of volunteer service that they have done for the past year. The committee uses guidelines set by GREA to determine the recipient of this award.
“We are excited to announce that Linda Freeman is the recipient of the Leadership Award and Karen Harrison was selected for the Volunteer Service Award from GREA,” said MCREA leaders. Their certificates will be mailed to them. The Madison County Retired Educators Association will resume their meetings in September 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.