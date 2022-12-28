The Madison County Retired Educators Association met Dec. 13 for their Christmas program. We enjoyed a delicious Christmas buffet prepared by Jackie and her staff at Ila Restaurant.
Sophia Sexton visited with her fifth grade chorus and entertained the audience with Christmas songs.
“It is always so enjoyable to have the students sing for us,” said group members.
Kathy Ferguson presented the Christmas devotion. The December guest speaker was Todd Higdon, Chairman of the Madison County Board of Commissioners. He commended all educators, retired and in service, for making the Madison County School System one of the top ten in the state of Georgia. He also mentioned that two elementary schools are National School of Excellence recipients.
Higdon shared he was holding a funding forum in his office where he has invited eight agencies from the state and federal governments to review funding and grant options which fit the needs of Madison County.
Members participated in the Madison County Food Bank Toy Drive. The group thanked Jimmy and Nedra Legg for delivering the toys to the Food Bank as well as delivering the donations of food for the food bank.
Another mission project is to donate to March of Dimes as promoted by the GREA president, Dr. Henrietta Gray.
MCREA now has its own Facebook page.
“Thank you Brenda Hill for all the work that you have done to make this happen,” said group leaders. Visit the page to see what the MCREA is doing. https://www.facebook.com/MCREAGA
Karol Scarborough, the newsletter chair, made available the MCREA Fall Newsletter to us.
“Thank you Karol for the hard work on our newsletter,” said group leaders.
The next meeting will be Jan. 10 at 11 a.m. in Ila Restaurant. The Area Director Suellen Jones will be the guest speaker.
